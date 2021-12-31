Happy New Year. Now plug in your car and bring in the dog.

Extreme cold warnings are likely to persist throughout much of the Northwest Territories across the opening weekend of 2022, Environment and Climate Change Canada says.

In a range of warnings issued on Friday, the federal agency said extreme cold – wind chill values approaching -50C – was “likely to last through the weekend” throughout the North Slave and Sahtu.

The warnings affect Yellowknife, the Tłı̨chǫ communities, Fort Good Hope, Norman Wells, Tulita, Colville Lake, and Délı̨nę.

Colville Lake and a few other communities sat below -40C without wind chill on Friday morning.

Yellowknife is forecast to have a partly cloudy sky and feel like -44C with wind chill by the time of Friday night’s fireworks display, which begins at 8pm. Conditions will be similar in Hay River and Fort Simpson and a little warmer in Fort Smith.

Norman Wells can expect wind chill of closer to -50C early on Friday evening, while Inuvik is forecast to feel more like -40C.

Various parts of the territory have already spent parts of the past week under sporadic extreme cold warnings.

Similar advisories extend throughout much of Alberta and southern Manitoba.