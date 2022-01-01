Watch: Yellowknife welcomes 2022 with fireworks in -40C

Yellowknife residents braved extreme cold at 8pm on Friday to watch a fireworks display ring in 2022 from the city’s Frame Lake.

Temperatures verged on -40C and wind chill values of near -50 were reported. Even so, many residents stayed for the duration of a 35-minute light show seen from vantage points across the city.

The aurora borealis appeared above Yellowknife on the same evening.

Watch our short sequence picking out some highlights from the show. Happy new year from everyone at Cabin Radio!