Twelve staff come forward to help clear YK testing backlog

The NWT’s health authority says extra Covid-19 testing will be available on Monday to help clear a backlog that’s been developing over the holiday season.

Walk-in testing at 108 Archibald Street will run from 9am till 11am on Monday. Staff will take names and phone numbers while people wait in their vehicles. Call (867) 766-8650 for a shuttle if you don’t have a vehicle.

The health authority said added capacity comes after a dozen staff agreed to work on Monday to address the large number of people waiting for tests.

Some people may be sent home with rapid tests rather than waiting at the test centre, if they are fully immunized and eligible.

Opening hours at the test centre return to normal on Tuesday, January 4, the territory said. The centre normally opens from 8:30am till 4pm on weekdays (12-4pm on weekends), with limited walk-ins from 9am to 11am each weekday.