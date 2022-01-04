Cold snap forecast to ease by Thursday morning

Colder temperatures affecting a range of Northwest Territories communities should give way to slightly warmer weather later this week, forecasters say.

Extreme cold advisories remain in place for Yellowknife, Hay River, Wrigley, Colville Lake, Délı̨nę, and Fort Good Hope. Yellowknife temperatures have been five to 10 degrees Celsius below 30-year averages for much of the past week.

Environment and Climate Change Canada, in a Tuesday morning advisory, said “conditions should begin to moderate Thursday morning” for some of the affected communities.

In the meantime, wind chill values down to -50 are expected later on Tuesday and into Wednesday.

Yellowknife is forecast to warm up to a high of -24C on Thursday, though the overnight low on Saturday calls for temperatures to dip back to -38C.

Norman Wells, where the expected low on Tuesday is -39C, should see a high of -17C on Thursday.

The territory’s cold spot on Tuesday morning was Little Chicago, a weather station on the Mackenzie River between Fort Good Hope and Tsiigehtchic, where the temperature as of 6am was -42.4C.