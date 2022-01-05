NWT parents missing rapid tests ‘should ask school board’

Parents in the NWT whose children did not return home with rapid Covid-19 tests before the holidays, or who need more, should ask their school board, the territorial government says.

Dr Kami Kandola, the territory’s chief public health officer, has said all parents should give their children a rapid test on January 9, the day before school is due to resume in person in most NWT communities.

While Dr Kandola says thousands of rapid tests were sent home with students in December, some parents say those kits are nowhere to be found or have already been used.

With rapid tests not readily available in NWT stores or clinics, parents have asked how to acquire more.

On Tuesday, the NWT’s Covid-19 Secretariat told Cabin Radio the responsibility for providing tests to parents lay with school districts.

Parents in need of rapid tests should “reach out to their school board directly to inquire whether additional tests are available and make arrangements for pickup,” secretariat spokesperson Richard Makohoniuk said by email.

Only certain schools opted in to the rapid testing program, Makohoniuk said, providing a list that did not include any schools in the Dehcho and only one, Hay River’s École Boréale, in the South Slave.

All schools in Yellowknife took part in the program, he wrote (though not schools in Dettah and Ndilǫ), as did schools in the Tłı̨chǫ and in the Sahtu communities of Colville Lake, Délı̨nę, and Fort Good Hope.

Tests were also sent for schools in the Beaufort Delta communities of Aklavik, Fort McPherson, Inuvik, Paulatuk, Sachs Harbour, Tuktoyaktuk, and Ulukhaktok.

“Schools that participated in this voluntary program distributed rapid tests to students,” Makohoniuk wrote.

“If schools were able to assist with the test kit preparation, they were given enough tests to distribute two tests per student prior to the holidays. In instances where that additional support was not available, schools were allocated one test per student.

“All schools across the NWT were offered the opportunity to participate, and 24 schools and communities opted in to the program.”

Instructions were not provided for parents who either cannot access a test or whose children’s school did not participate in the program.

Dr Kandola said on Tuesday a January 9 rapid test would help to limit Covid-19’s spread in schools as the territory’s caseload rapidly increases following holiday travel and the onset of the Omicron variant.

“Testing will help catch asymptomatic or mild Covid-19 infection before they enter the classroom and cause an outbreak and lengthier school disruptions,” she told reporters.