RCMP say charges are pending against a male suspect after a black car ended up wedged in the facade of Inuvik’s Mad Trapper bar on Tuesday morning.

Staff Sergeant Bruce McGregor said the incident occurred at around 7:30am on Tuesday.

“The matter remains under investigation and charges are pending against a suspected male driver,” McGregor said by email.

“No further information can be released at this time as the matter remains under investigation.”