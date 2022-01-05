NWT cancels January diploma exams for students

January diploma exams in the NWT are cancelled, the territorial government said on Wednesday, citing the decision to push back students’ return to school and the “evolving Covid-19 situation.”

Classes won’t resume in person until Monday, January 10 in most schools. The CBC earlier reported Colville Lake’s school will switch to online learning for at least a week after that date, and others may yet follow suit.

“This decision applies to the January 2022 exams only. Decisions around the April and June diploma exams and the Alberta Achievement Tests will be made at a later date,” the territory said in a statement.

“Students who were scheduled to write a diploma exam in January 2022 will instead receive an exemption and their school mark will stand for 100 percent of the overall mark. Students who intended to write diploma exams in January will have the option to do so during the April or June sessions, as available.”

The territory said the decision was in line with Alberta’s approach and sought to “remove any undue burden for students and schools.”

The NWT had 326 active Covid-19 cases as of Tuesday, twice the figure reported on New Year’s Eve.