NWT reports 546 active Covid-19 cases, highest since pandemic began

There are now 546 active Covid-19 cases reported in the Northwest Territories, the largest such figure recorded in the territory since the pandemic began.

The figure, an increase of 151 in the past day, surpasses the previous high of 456 active cases reported on October 7 at the height of the NWT’s fall Delta-variant outbreak.

There remain no hospitalizations associated with the latest Omicron-variant outbreak, the territory’s online dashboard stated on Thursday.

Territorial government staff in Yellowknife, Hay River, Behchokǫ̀, Whatì, Fort Providence, and Aklavik were told to work from home if possible from Friday onward.

Overall, 164 new cases and 13 recoveries were reported in the NWT since Wednesday.

Yellowknife now has 319 active cases, up from 251 on Wednesday. That figure includes Fort Resolution and Łútsël K’é, which are part of the NWT health authority’s Yellowknife region.

The Beaufort Delta increased from 55 active cases to 87, the Tłı̨chǫ region from 31 to 61, and the Dehcho from 27 to 31.

Hay River increased from 14 to 22 active cases, the Sahtu from 10 to 15, and Fort Smith from seven to 11.

There have been 412 new cases reported across the territory in the past week.

Among exposure notifications issued on Thursday, Yellowknife’s Monkey Tree Pub was listed as an exposure site on December 28, 29, 31, and January 3 and 4. On Wednesday, the pub said it would close for the rest of the week.

“We have decided we are going to do a little circuit-breaker and close until Monday,” the pub told customers on Facebook.

“There are a few bugs going around and given the circumstances, we think it would be best for staff to rest up and take some time for self-care. This protects our staff, their families, and of course our customers.”

Yellowknife’s Raven, Kilt and Castle, and Gold Range bars were also listed, as was a January 3 Air Tindi flight from Yellowknife to Fort Simpson. Check the exposure notifications webpage for dates, times, and instructions.