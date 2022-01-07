Work from home if you can, GNWT tells staff in six communities

Territorial government staff in Yellowknife, Hay River, Behchokǫ̀, Whatì, Fort Providence, and Aklavik are being told to work from home if possible from Friday onward.

The instruction, emailed to staff by deputy finance minister William MacKay on Thursday afternoon, reflects concern about the spread of Covid-19 as the territory reports more than 500 active cases.

“At this time, employees in Aklavik, Behchokǫ̀, Fort Providence, Hay River, Whatì, and Yellowknife – including Ndilǫ and Dettah – are asked to work from home,” MacKay wrote.

“If you work in another community, you should continue reporting to work as usual unless you are self-isolating or isolating, or a health professional tells you otherwise.”

Essential workers will be “advised by their supervisor as soon as possible,” the email continued.

“Managers will be contacting employees and will be as flexible as possible while ensuring continued government operations and services to residents of the NWT. Your manager will discuss with you the feasibility, logistics, and expectations of working from home.”