Armed police block roads outside two Yellowknife buildings

Armed police closed roads outside two Yellowknife apartment buildings on Friday morning. Whether the operations are linked is not clear.

RCMP with guns drawn had blocked off an area of Yellowknife’s 53 Street by 7:30am, ordering pedestrians to seek shelter. Meanwhile, police in tactical gear began an operation outside the Sunridge apartments on 51A Avenue.

As of 11:15am, both streets remained closed.

The exact nature of each incident was not immediately apparent, and police had not said whether the two were connected.

“This morning the Yellowknife RCMP received a complaint of a disturbance at one apartment building within the city where weapons were reported,” Insp Barry LaRocque, officer in charge of the Yellowknife detachment, told Cabin Radio regarding the 53 Street road closure.

“Currently, there is a police presence in the area around 53 Street managing the situation. The public are asked to stay away from the area,” LaRocque said by email.

“The RCMP have the situation contained. The disturbance this morning was not directed at the general public.”

At around 7:30am, officers on 53 Street could be heard ordering a person – understood to be a bystander – to back away from what was described as a weapon discarded on the ground outside the building.

So far, police have not commented regarding the operation on 51A Avenue.

More follows.

RCMP officers outside an apartment building on Yellowknife’s 53 Street on January 7, 2022. Ollie Williams/Cabin Radio

An RCMP officer outside an apartment building on Yellowknife’s 53 Street on January 7, 2022. Ollie Williams/Cabin Radio