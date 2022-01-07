‘Disturbance’ at Yellowknife building triggers armed RCMP response

RCMP with guns drawn blocked off an area of Yellowknife’s 53 Street on Friday morning, ordering pedestrians to seek shelter.

As of 9:15am, 53 Street remained closed outside an apartment building between 50 Avenue and 51 Avenue. Earlier, armed officers could be seen alongside multiple RCMP vehicles.

The exact nature of the incident was not immediately apparent.

“This morning the Yellowknife RCMP received a complaint of a disturbance at one apartment building within the city where weapons were reported,” Insp Barry LaRocque, officer in charge of the Yellowknife detachment, told Cabin Radio.

“Currently, there is a police presence in the area around 53 Street managing the situation. The public are asked to stay away from the area,” LaRocque said by email.

“The RCMP have the situation contained. The disturbance this morning was not directed at the general public.”

At around 7:30am, officers could be heard ordering a person – understood to be a bystander – to back away from what was described as a weapon discarded on the ground outside the building.

More follows.

An RCMP officer outside an apartment building on Yellowknife’s 53 Street on January 7, 2022. Ollie Williams/Cabin Radio