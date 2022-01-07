One arrest as armed police operation in Yellowknife continues

Police in Yellowknife say a man has been arrested after a handgun was brandished in a downtown apartment building. An RCMP operation that closed down two streets for much of Friday continues.

Officers closed off a section of 53 Street outside the Grayling Manor apartment building early on Friday morning. Later, police also blocked 51A Avenue outside the Sunridge apartments.

Residents described armed police, including officers in tactical gear, gathering at the front of Grayling Manor at around 2:30pm before entering the building and retrieving a male suspect.

53 Street had reopened as of 4pm on Friday but RCMP said their operation at Sunridge was ongoing.

In a news release, Insp Barry LaRocque – officer in charge of the Yellowknife detachment – said witnesses had described three men entering an apartment at Grayling Manor.

“There was a disturbance. At one point a handgun was observed and pointed at occupants,” LaRocque wrote.

“The males left the unit without any injuries to those around. Responding members conducted a search on the exterior of Grayling Manor and found a handgun. Investigation determined that one of the subjects made their way to Sunridge apartments on 51A Avenue.”

Officers could be heard, shortly after 7:30am on Friday, shouting toward an apparent bystander who appeared to have stumbled across a gun in the vicinity of Grayling Manor.

LaRocque said one person had been arrested. No information about that person was given. In their news release, RCMP suggested the search for the remaining men was ongoing.

“Throughout the day, Yellowknife detachment, G Division police dog services, and the NWT and Yukon emergency response teams contained the multiple scenes and searched for the subjects,” LaRocque wrote.

“The streets around Grayling Manor have been opened but a police action is still ongoing on 51A Avenue. The public is asked to avoid the 51A Avenue area of the city.”

RCMP officers outside an apartment building on Yellowknife’s 53 Street on January 7, 2022. Ollie Williams/Cabin Radio

Police vehicles outside Yellowknife’s Sunridge apartments on January 7, 2022. Ollie Williams/Cabin Radio

Officers gather mid-operation on the afternoon of January 7. Photo: Submitted