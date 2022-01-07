Inuvik Sunrise Festival opts for two-week delay

The Inuvik Sunrise Festival will now target dates of January 21-23, organizers say, a two-week postponement brought on by an escalation in the Beaufort Delta’s number of Covid-19 cases.

Active cases in the region neared 100 this week as the Omicron variant spread throughout the Northwest Territories. The festival was initially scheduled to begin on Friday, January 7, and run until Sunday.

Organizers said all scheduled events and activities would be rescheduled for January 21-23, though the town’s opening sunrises of the year will be harder to shift.

Inuvik experiences no direct sunlight for around a month each December, and the sun only rose for the first time in 2022 on Thursday – for half an hour. Sunrise on Friday is due at 1:30pm.

The proposed new dates remained subject to change depending on Covid-19 and weather conditions.

More details will follow, Town of Inuvik economic development director Jackie Challis said by email.