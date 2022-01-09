Advertisement.

Health

Mixed salads recalled due to possible listeria contamination

Photos of some of the salad products in the Canadian Food Agency's recall notice.

The Canadian Food Agency and Dole Canada Company have issued a recall of some Dole and President’s Choice brand salad products due to possible listeria contamination.

According to the recall notice, the following affected products have been sold at grocery stores across Canada on or after December 21.

BrandProductSizeUPCCodes
DoleGarden Salad340 g0 71430 01135 5All packages bearing lot code beginning with a B and a best before date up to and including January 8, 2022 and all packages bearing lot code beginning with a W and a best before date up to and including January 9, 2022
DoleVery Veggie283 g0 71430 01008 2All packages bearing lot code beginning with a W and a best before date up to and including January 9, 2022
DoleGreener Selection312 g0 71430 00965 0All packages bearing lot code beginning with a W and a best before date up to and including January 9, 2022
DoleAmerican Blend340 g0 71430 00933 8All packages bearing lot code beginning with a W and a best before date up to and including January 9, 2022
DoleAsian Island Crunch Supreme Kit368 g0 71430 01721 0All packages bearing lot code beginning with a W and a best before date up to and including January 9, 2022
DoleSouthwest Salad Supreme Kit369 g0 71430 01711 1All packages bearing lot code beginning with a W and a best before date up to and including January 9, 2022
Dole Chop Chop Kit Peppercorn Ranch257 g0 71430 00098 4All packages bearing lot code beginning with a W and a best before date up to and including January 9, 2022
DoleChop Chop Kit Teriyaki Pineapple276 g0 71430 00182 0All packages bearing lot code beginning with a W and a best before date up to and including January 9, 2022
President’s ChoiceGarden Salad340 g 0 60383 22268 0All packages bearing lot code beginning with a B and a best before date up to and including January 8, 2022 and all packages bearing lot code beginning with a W and a best before date up to and including January 9, 2022
President’s ChoiceMixed Greens340 g0 60383 00188 9All packages bearing lot code beginning with a W and a best before date up to and including January 9, 2022
President’s ChoiceRanch Salad Kit347 g0 60383 00493 4All packages bearing lot code beginning with a B and a best before date up to and including January 8, 2022 and all packages bearing lot code beginning with a W and a best before date up to and including January 9, 2022
President’s ChoiceSesame Ginger Salad Kit369 g0 60383 02320 1All packages bearing lot code beginning with a B and a best before date up to and including January 8, 2022 and all packages bearing lot code beginning with a W and a best before date up to and including January 9, 2022
President’s ChoiceSouthwest Salad Kit369 g0 60383 02319 5All packages bearing lot code beginning with a B and a best before date up to and including January 8, 2022 and all packages bearing lot code beginning with a W and a best before date up to and including January 9, 2022

If you have any of the recalled products in your home, it is recommended that you dispose of them or return them to the store where they were purchased.

Advertisement.

Food contaminated with listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick.

Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache, and nick stiffness. Pregnant people, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk. 

Advertisement.