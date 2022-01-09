Mixed salads recalled due to possible listeria contamination

The Canadian Food Agency and Dole Canada Company have issued a recall of some Dole and President’s Choice brand salad products due to possible listeria contamination.

According to the recall notice, the following affected products have been sold at grocery stores across Canada on or after December 21.

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Dole Garden Salad 340 g 0 71430 01135 5 All packages bearing lot code beginning with a B and a best before date up to and including January 8, 2022 and all packages bearing lot code beginning with a W and a best before date up to and including January 9, 2022 Dole Very Veggie 283 g 0 71430 01008 2 All packages bearing lot code beginning with a W and a best before date up to and including January 9, 2022 Dole Greener Selection 312 g 0 71430 00965 0 All packages bearing lot code beginning with a W and a best before date up to and including January 9, 2022 Dole American Blend 340 g 0 71430 00933 8 All packages bearing lot code beginning with a W and a best before date up to and including January 9, 2022 Dole Asian Island Crunch Supreme Kit 368 g 0 71430 01721 0 All packages bearing lot code beginning with a W and a best before date up to and including January 9, 2022 Dole Southwest Salad Supreme Kit 369 g 0 71430 01711 1 All packages bearing lot code beginning with a W and a best before date up to and including January 9, 2022 Dole Chop Chop Kit Peppercorn Ranch 257 g 0 71430 00098 4 All packages bearing lot code beginning with a W and a best before date up to and including January 9, 2022 Dole Chop Chop Kit Teriyaki Pineapple 276 g 0 71430 00182 0 All packages bearing lot code beginning with a W and a best before date up to and including January 9, 2022 President’s Choice Garden Salad 340 g 0 60383 22268 0 All packages bearing lot code beginning with a B and a best before date up to and including January 8, 2022 and all packages bearing lot code beginning with a W and a best before date up to and including January 9, 2022 President’s Choice Mixed Greens 340 g 0 60383 00188 9 All packages bearing lot code beginning with a W and a best before date up to and including January 9, 2022 President’s Choice Ranch Salad Kit 347 g 0 60383 00493 4 All packages bearing lot code beginning with a B and a best before date up to and including January 8, 2022 and all packages bearing lot code beginning with a W and a best before date up to and including January 9, 2022 President’s Choice Sesame Ginger Salad Kit 369 g 0 60383 02320 1 All packages bearing lot code beginning with a B and a best before date up to and including January 8, 2022 and all packages bearing lot code beginning with a W and a best before date up to and including January 9, 2022 President’s Choice Southwest Salad Kit 369 g 0 60383 02319 5 All packages bearing lot code beginning with a B and a best before date up to and including January 8, 2022 and all packages bearing lot code beginning with a W and a best before date up to and including January 9, 2022

If you have any of the recalled products in your home, it is recommended that you dispose of them or return them to the store where they were purchased.

Food contaminated with listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick.

Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache, and nick stiffness. Pregnant people, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk.