Covid-19 outbreak at Stanton, community spread in Délı̨nę

A Covid-19 workplace outbreak was declared at Yellowknife’s Stanton Territorial Hospital on Monday, while community spread was confirmed in Délı̨nę.

Dr Kami Kandola, the NWT’s chief public health officer, made the two announcements in one news release on Monday evening, shortly after the territory reported more than 900 active Covid-19 cases.

There remain no hospitalizations related to the current Omicron-variant outbreak, but Dr Kandola said she was declaring a workplace outbreak at Stanton as there had been on-site transmission leading to more than one case at the hospital. Whether cases had been reported among staff, patients, or both was not clear.

The hospital as a whole – no specific units were given – is now listed as an exposure site for January 4 to January 6 from 3pm till 11pm daily, and on January 7 from 11am until 6pm.

If you are affected, monitor yourself for symptoms and, if not fully vaccinated, get a Covid-19 test on day four after exposure regardless of whether symptoms develop.

Meanwhile, Kandola said the Sahtu community of Délı̨nę had recorded a further 27 cases of Covid-19 after the cut-off for Monday’s earlier reporting.

That increase brings Délı̨nę to a total of 30 active cases.

Instructions to work from home where possible, switch to remote learning, and avoid non-essential travel now apply to the community.