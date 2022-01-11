Man charged in Yellowknife Jan 7 police operation appears in court

A man arrested after Friday’s day-long Yellowknife police operation appeared in court on Tuesday charged with 12 offences including armed robbery, assault with a weapon, and forcible confinement.

Salman Noor, 21, hung his head during a video appearance. Four days earlier, officers closed two downtown streets for hours following reports of a weapon being brandished in a 53 Street apartment.

RCMP said on Friday three people had been arrested in connection with that operation. By Saturday evening, two people had been charged.

The identity of the other man charged, said by RCMP to be 27 years old, has so far not been confirmed.

Noor is also charged with concealing a weapon; possessing a restricted weapon with ammunition; possessing a weapon dangerous to the public; possession of a controlled substance; possession of goods obtained by crime; unauthorized possession of a weapon; pointing a firearm; failing to comply with an appearance notice or promise to appear in court; and using a firearm for the commission of an offence.

He was ordered on Tuesday not to contact a list of people, an exception being his brother, Joseph. The two may have contact through their respective lawyers.

Noor is expected to make his next appearance in bail court on Thursday afternoon. Police are still going through evidence, including footage from video cameras.

Noor and his as-yet unnamed co-accused are presumed innocent as the Crown’s case has not been tested in court.

Armed officers were seen at two apartment buildings – Grayling Manor on 53 Street and Sunridge Apartments on 51A Avenue – after reports of a handgun at Grayling Manor early on Friday.

Police said witnesses reported the gun being aimed at people, adding at least one suspect had fled to Sunridge.

Both apartment buildings have previously experienced serious incidents involving weapons and drugs.

In May 2020, the Yellowknife Housing Authority vowed to improve security at four properties, including Grayling Manor, after a 40-year-old man was injured in a reported shooting.

Spokesperson Cara Bryant told Cabin Radio patrols in some cases would take place around the clock and security cameras “will be installed in all common areas.”