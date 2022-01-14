Robbie Craig commissioned by Yukon Quest dog race

Robbie Craig artwork for the Yukon Quest in 2022.

NWT artist Robbie Craig says he is “honoured” to become the 2022 artist for the Yukon Quest, a long-distance international dog sled race spanning the Yukon and Alaska.

Craig’s work appears on the posters for this year’s race, alongside race annuals produced for the event. Downtown Whitehorse will bear his work on street banners nearer the race dates.

The Yukon Quest is using a multiple-race format this year, with a return to a single 1,000-mile race expected in 2023. Races take place next month.

“I was immediately inspired to create a piece that reflected the vast mountains and untouched landscape of the Yukon, while also highlighting a sense of serenity that, I imagine, can only be experienced by a musher,” Yellowknife-based Craig said in a news release on Friday.

“I am beyond grateful for creating this piece for the Yukon Quest and, in a small way, being forever connected to this legendary event.”

“We are extremely excited to have this beautiful piece created by Robbie,” said Yukon Quest executive director Bonnie Michaudville.

“The art work embodies what the Quest is all about: musher and their team and the journey that they are embarking on – the trail ahead.”