Collision disrupting traffic on Yellowknife’s Old Airport Road

A collision between two vehicles disrupted traffic on Yellowknife’s Old Airport Road on Friday afternoon.

The vehicles collided at the intersection of Old Airport Road and Borden Drive. An ambulance and RCMP vehicles were at the scene just before 4pm. Whether anyone had been hurt was not immediately clear.

Traffic was being diverted through neighbouring parking lots.

RCMP and the City of Yellowknife have been approached for more information.

Two vehicles collided at the intersection of Old Airport Road and Borden Drive on January 14, 2022. Photo: Submitted