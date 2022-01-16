RCMP investigate suspicious death in Hay River

Police in Hay River say they are investigating the “suspicious death of an adult male” in the town on Sunday morning.

According to a news release issued by RCMP shortly after 1pm on Sunday, police were called at around 9am. The deceased has not been publicly identified and virtually no detail provided regarding what took place.

“The investigation is under way, the public is not at risk, and more information will be provided at a later time,” RCMP said.

Police asked anyone with information about what took place to call the Hay River detachment at (867) 874-1111.