Northwestel launches upgraded internet in Behchokǫ̀

Northwestel says internet access in Behchokǫ̀ has been upgraded to include unlimited data plans and speeds up to 16 times faster than previously available.

The community now has access to download speeds of up to 250 mbps, the company said in a Monday news release, equivalent to those available in Yellowknife.

Northwestel said the price charged for that service would “match those available in major northern centres.”

Funding to connect Behchokǫ̀ came in part from a $62-million federal grant issued in 2020 to improve internet access across the North.

Northwestel said installation of the new service, which can be ordered on its website, is open to customers in “single dwelling homes.” Customers in apartments and businesses “require a more complex installation which will be done at a later phase,” the company said.