New visitors’ centre at heart of Yellowknife’s 2022 work plan

Yellowknife’s city council is into the final year of its term. At a Monday meeting, staff said “ambitious” work is planned for the rest of 2022.

Sheila Bassi-Kellett, the city manager, told councillors the city needs to approach that workload “in a way that’s going to be achievable.” She added: “We know the pace of 2021 is not sustainable.”

Big items the city plans this year include overhauling Yellowknife’s zoning bylaw, opening a new visitors’ centre with a non-commercial art gallery, and work on a $35-million project to replace the city’s water line from the Yellowknife River.

Bassi-Kellett said the city was working on a new visitors’ centre – despite leisure travel restrictions due to Covid-19 – to ensure the facility is “poised and ready to go” when tourists return to the North.

Work on a new aquatic centre will continue, including an assessment of how to repurpose the existing Ruth Inch Memorial Pool building. The city will also develop a new water rate structure, update or overhaul a number of bylaws, and implement Yellowknife’s reconciliation plan.

Mayor Rebecca Alty said some reconciliation work, like changing Yellowknife’s boundary or renaming places to traditional names, is outside the city’s hands.

“Renaming lakes in Yellowknife to the traditional Wılıı̀deh names is an exciting one,” she said. “I do hope that we can make some changes to Indigenize more spaces in Yellowknife.”