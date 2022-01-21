NWT records new high for active Covid-19 cases

One new hospitalization was reported on Thursday as the Northwest Territories moved to a pandemic high of 1,365 active Covid-19 cases.

The number of recorded active cases, which in practice probably undercounts the true number of cases, rose by 65 on Wednesday’s figure. There were 140 new cases and 75 recoveries reported.

Federal emergency preparedness minister Bill Blair said on Twitter his government had approved a request for Canadian Red Cross help to “support contact tracing efforts across the territory.” The extent of that support, and whether this represented new assistance or an extension of a previous request, was not clear.

Exposure notifications were issued for the Kátł’odeeche First Nation’s Chief Lamalice complex, Yellowknife’s Raven’s Nest daycare, and the emergency department of Inuvik’s hospital, among other locations.

Regionally, Yellowknife moved from 707 to 696 active cases. The Tłı̨chǫ moved from 203 to 219, the Beaufort Delta from 134 to 147, and the Dehcho from 54 to 85.

Hay River increased from 70 to 84 active cases and Fort Smith from 59 to 61. The Sahtu remained at 73.

Hospitalizations rose by one to 72 for the entirety of the pandemic. Intensive care admissions and deaths were unchanged.