The Inuvialuit Regional Corporation says Duane Smith will continue as its chair after challenger Patrick Gruben withdrew from this year’s election.

Smith, who was first elected in 2016, will now serve another four-year term in office, the IRC said in a news release on Thursday.

An election had been expected on January 26, but the IRC said Gruben submitted his withdrawal on Wednesday.

As he was the only other candidate, Smith was acclaimed.