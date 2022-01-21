Police say seven charged after Yellowknife drug raids

RCMP say seven people face charges after a series of raids on properties across Yellowknife related to the city’s crack cocaine trade.

In a news release on Friday, police said a handgun and drugs had been found in a room at the city’s Capital Suites hotel and more crack cocaine had been found in the bedroom of a house.

The search of the house, on January 16, uncovered around 100 grams of crack cocaine and more than $5,000 in cash, RCMP said, naming 22-year-old Alhaji Omar Nyan and 25-year-old Hussen Abdulkadir Elmi as those arrested.

Police said neither are residents of the NWT and both are charged with possession of cocaine and property obtained by crime.

Three days later, according to RCMP, 130 grams of cocaine and a 9mm handgun turned up in a search of a room at the Capital Suites.

Police said 34-year-old Hassan Alawie, 24-year-old Kristijan Bradaric, and 29-year-old Michael Lorensen had been remanded in custody on charges of possession of cocaine and property obtained by crime.

RCMP said Kate Brule, 22, and Leona Simpson, 25, face the same charges and had been released from custody.

Bradaric is also charged with weapons offence for possession of the handgun, police said.

None of the cases have yet been tried before a court and those named are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

“The RCMP continue to conduct investigations to identify, disrupt, and dismantle drug trafficking operations in Yellowknife and around the territory,” said Insp Barry LaRocque in a statement.

“Drug investigations are built on information and intelligence, hence we rely on the public to report circumstances where drug trafficking is happening in our communities.”