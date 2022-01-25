Yellowknife City-wide power outage under investigation Published: January 25, 2022 at 9:28am Emily BlakeJanuary 25, 2022 The NWT Power Corporation building in Hay River is seen in August 2019. Sarah Pruys/Cabin Radio Advertisement. The Northwest Territories Power Corporation says it is investigating a city-wide power outage in Yellowknife. On Monday evening between 8:10 and 8:38pm residents and businesses in Yellowknife lost power. Doug Prendergast, a spokesperson for the power corporation, said the cause of the outage is still under investigation. Power is currently being provided to Yellowknife through a combination of hydro and diesel generation.Advertisement. Advertisement. Related