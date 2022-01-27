NWT issues Covid-19 exposure notice for Fort Simpson long-term care facility

The Northwest Territories government issued a Covid-19 exposure notice for the long-term care facility in Fort Simpson on Wednesday as the number of cases across the territory rose slightly.

Anyone who was at the care facility on January 25 is advised to self-monitor and, if they develop symptoms, to immediately isolate and get tested. Anyone who uses an at-home testing kit and tests positive for Covid-19 should notify ProtectNWT.

The territorial government reported 28 new Covid-19 cases and one new hospitalization on Wednesday evening, with caseloads increasing in the Dehcho and Fort Smith. There are now 989 active cases across the territory, up from 961 on Tuesday.

The breakdown of cases by community:

Aklavik, 32

Fort McPherson, 17

Inuvik, 96

Sachs Harbour, 3

Tuktoyaktuk, 15

Fort Liard, 12

Fort Providence, 50

Fort Simpson, 78

Wrigley, 2

Fort Smith, 43

Hay River, Kátł’odeeche First Nation, and Enterprise, 87

Délı̨nę, 4

Norman Wells, 12

Tulita, 2

Behchokǫ̀, 84

Gamètì, 1

Wekweètì, 1

Whatì, 15

Fort Resolution, 4

Yellowknife, Ndilǫ, and Dettah, 431

Presumptive cases are currently being included in case counts.

The territory reported a significant decrease in Covid-19 cases across the NWT late last week. Public health officials said data suggests the Omicron wave in the territory has already passed its peak.

Also on Wednesday, the territory issued two new public exposure notifications. Anyone who attended the following locations is advised to self-monitor, isolate and get tested if you develop symptoms. Anyone who is not fully vaccinated should get tested on day four regardless of symptoms.

Berro’s Pizzeria in Fort Smith on January 22 from 3:30pm to 4:30 pm

Garderie Plein Soleil Daycare in Yellowknife on January 24

A workplace outbreak was declared in the Breynat Hall student services department of Aurora College’s Thebacha campus as of January 26. The office of the chief public health officer said there is little risk to the public.

Since the onset of the pandemic, there have been a total of 75 hosptializations, 23 intensive care admissions, and 15 deaths related to Covid-19 in the NWT.