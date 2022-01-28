Military air exercise planned near Yellowknife on Saturday

The Royal Canadian Armed Forces plans to hold a military exercise near Yellowknife on Saturday involving a CC-130J Hercules and CC-138 Twin Otter.

About 10 people will be involved in the exercise that will see the CC-130J Hercules from the 436 Transport Squadron in Trenton, Ontario, drop four water-filled barrels on Ross Lake northeast of Yellowknife.

According to a notice on the exercise, a CC-138 Twin Otter from Yellowknife will first land on the lake and mark the designated drop zone. Following the airdrop, the aircraft will return to recover the barrels from the area.

A representative from the armed forces told Cabin Radio that Ross Lake was chosen for the exercise due to its proximity to Yellowknife, ground vehicle access, and as it’s big enough for the drop zone and to allow the Twin Otter to land and take off.

No disturbance to Yellowknife is expected from the exercise.