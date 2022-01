Police are asking for the public’s help to locate 28-year-old Michelle Wifladt from Yellowknife, who was last seen by family in Ndilǫ on Tuesday.

In a news release on Friday afternoon, RCMP said Wifladt is described as being five feet tall, 164 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

RCMP ask that anyone with information on Wifladt’s whereabouts to contact the Yellowknife detachment at (867) 669-1111 or Crime Stoppers.