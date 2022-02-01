Stanton hospital foundation buys new equipment with $45K donation

The Stanton Territorial Hospital Foundation has bought new Resuscitaire radiant warmers for four Northwest Territories communities, thanks to a $45,000 donation.

A radiant warmer is a device used to maintain the body temperature of newborn babies, and premature or critically ill infants. According to a Monday press release from the hospital foundation, one each of the new devices is headed to Fort Simpson, Norman Wells, Fort Providence and Fort Resolution.

While donations to the non-profit are normally used at Stanton Territorial Hospital, the foundation said the obstetrics unit in Yellowknife already has current radiant warmers.

“We are pleased these funds can stay within the NTHSSA [NWT Health and Social Services Authority] and will benefit these four communities should premature births occur,” foundation executive Patty Olexin-Lang said in a statement.

One of the new Resuscitaire radiant warmers in a submitted photo.

“Given this equipment is used for emergency situations, it is important to have the best equipment possible in our communities” Georgina Veldhorst, chief operating officer of Stanton Territorial Hospital, was quoted as saying.

The donation comes from the Sandra Schmirler Foundation, a charity that raises and donates funds across Canada to purchase life-saving equipment for babies who are born premature and critically ill.

The organization previously donated $50,000 to the Stanton Territorial Hospital Foundation in 2015 for the purchase of a Giraffe incubator for Yellowknife’s obstetrics unit.