Covid-19 outbreak at Stanton extended care, YK gym

The Northwest Territories government added Stanton Territorial Hospital’s extended care unit, and Stanley Boxing Fitness and Gym in Yellowknife to a growing list of Covid-19 outbreak sites on Friday night.

A workplace outbreak was also declared for Child and Family Services on the second floor of the Jan Stirling building in Yellowknife.

Anyone who was at these locations as of January 31, is advised to self-monitor and, if they develop symptoms, to immediately isolate and arrange for testing.

There are now 988 active cases of Covid-19 across the territory, a slight drop from the 1,007 reported on Thursday. Of those cases, 410 are in the Yellowknife region, 225 in the Beaufort Delta, 107 in the Hay River area, 72 in the Tłı̨chǫ region, 72 in the Dehcho, 64 in Fort Smith, and 38 in the Sahtu.

According to the territory’s latest numbers, between Thursday and Friday night there were 190 new infections and 209 resolved cases. There have been 946 new cases over the last seven days.

The number of hospitalizations, intensive care admissions and deaths related to Covid-19 remained unchanged between Thursday and Friday. There have been a total of 82 hospitalizations, 24 intensive care admissions and 17 deaths related to Covid-19 in the NWT since March 2020.