Covid-19 outbreak declared at Mildred Hall School

The Northwest Territories government announced a Covid-19 outbreak at Mildred Hall School in Yellowknife on Thursday afternoon.

The notice states that students, teachers and staff in classrooms affected by the outbreak, which started on Wednesday, will be provided with a letter outlining testing and isolation requirements. Those in unaffected classrooms are advised to self-monitor and, if they develop symptoms, to immediately isolate and arrange for testing or take an at-home test.

The NWT government declares an outbreak at schools when two or more people have developed Covid-19 within a 14-day period.

A new exposure notice was also issued for the Northern Store in Tulita for Monday, Februay 7 and Tuesday, February 8 from 9am to 5pm, as well as Wednesday, Feburary 9 from 10:30am to 11am.

Anyone who was at the store during those periods is advised to self-monitor, and, if they develop symptoms, to isolate and arrange for testing. Those who are not fully vaccinated are advised to get tested on day four, whether they are symptomatic or not.

There are currently 868 active cases of Covid-19 across the territory, a slight increase from the 828 reported on Wednesday. Of those cases, 366 are in the Yellowknife region, 222 in the Beaufort Delta, 108 in Fort Smith, 65 in the Hay River area, 49 in the Dehcho, 38 in the Tłı̨chǫ region, and 20 in the Sahtu.

According to the latest data from the territorial government, there were 158 new Covid-19 infections, one additional hospitalization, and 118 recoveries between Wednesday and Thursday night.

While Dr André Corriveau, the territory’s deputy chief public health officer, told reporters on Wednesday that one additional person had died of Covid-19, the number of Covid-19 deaths listed on the territory’s Covid-19 dashboard has remained unchanged since the 17th death was reported on February 3. The Covid-19 Secretariat had not returned Cabin Radio’s questions about the discrepancy by the time of publication.