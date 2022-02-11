WSCC lays eleven charges over Jackfish plant death

The Workers’ Safety and Compensation Commission has filed 11 charges against the NWT Power Corporation after an employee died from injuries he sustained at Yellowknife’s diesel power plant in March.

In a press release on Friday, the commission announced it had charged the power corporation under the territory’s Safety Act. Charges include failing to safely maintain the Jackfish power plant, failure to ensure the health and safety of everyone at the facility, and failure to correct unsafe conditions at the plant.

The charges stem from an incident on March 5, 2021, where 39-year-old Michael Chinna was severely injured at the power plant. He passed away as a result of his injuries the following week.

While details of the incident were not publicly released at the time, the safety and compensation commission now says Chinna was injured after a buildup of ice near an overhead door at the power plant fell and struck him.

The power corporation is scheduled to appear on the charges in Territorial Court on March 29.