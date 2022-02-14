Vehicle fire outside Yellowknife courthouse

Firefighters responded to a vehicle fire outside of Yellowknife’s courthouse on Monday morning.

In a news release on Monday afternoon, Yellowknife RCMP said police were driving near the courthouse when they saw a vehicle on fire in the parking lot. Officers stopped and attempted to extinguish the fire before firefighters arrived.

Around 9:30am municipal enforcement officers had blocked off a section of 49 Street outside the courthouse to traffic.

A vehicle on fire in the parking lot of the courthouse in Yellowknife. Photo submitted by Jonathan Renko

Firefighters extinguished the smouldering vehicle as courthouse staff waited outside on the sidewalk.

According to the NWT Department of Justice, the vehicle belonged to the sheriff’s office. Staff and members of the public were evacuated safely out of the building.

Municipal enforcement officers block off a section of 49th Street outside of the courthouse. Emily Blake/Cabin Radio

Firefighters respond to a vehicle fire outside the courthouse. Emily Blake/Cabin Radio

RCMP said the fire is not considered suspicious in nature.

Cabin Radio has requested comment from the City of Yellowknife.