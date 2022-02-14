Extreme cold expected in several NWT communities

While peoples’ hearts may be warm on Valentine’s Day, Environment Canada is warning of extremely frigid temperatures in several NWT communities in the Sahtu, Beaufort Delta, North Slave and Tłı̨chǫ regions.

On Monday afternoon, Environment Canada issued extreme cold warnings for Norman Wells, Tulita, Fort Good Hope, Délınę, Colville Lake, the Yellowknife region, Wekweètì, Whatì, Behchokǫ̀, Aklavik, Inuvik, Fort McPherson and Tsiigehtchic. An extreme cold warning is also ongoing in Tuktoyaktuk.

According to the alert, cold wind chills near -50C are expected to develop in the communities on Monday night, with extreme cold conditions persisting until at least Thursday.

Environment Canada is warning residents to watch for cold-related symptoms like shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, numbness, and colour change in fingers and toes. Frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin and there is an elevated risk of hypothermia.

Environment Canada also issued a blowing snow advisory for Fort Simpson and Jean Marie River, saying wind gusts up to 50km per hour combined with falling snow will reduce visibility Monday evening. It said visibility could be suddenly reduced to zero.

Visibility in the communities is expected to improve later in the evening.

Environment Canada issues blowing snow advisories when it is expected that visibility will be reduced up to 800 metres or less for at least three hours.