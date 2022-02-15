Aklavik Ranger appointed to Order of Military Merit

A long-time Canadian Ranger in Aklavik is receiving national recognition for her leadership and service.

Corporal Ella Archie of the Aklavik Canadian Ranger Patrol, who is Inuvialuit, was appointed as a member of the Order of Military Merit on January 26, according to a news release.

Archie said she has been a member of the 1st Canadian Ranger Patrol Group serving Aklavik for 18 years and started working with the Junior Canadian Rangers, or JCRs, in 2004.

“Our patrol needed a female ranger to help take the JCRs out on the land so I started going,” Archie was quoted as saying.

Ten years later, Archie became the leader of the Aklavik JCRs, and she has since travelled to other communities in the North to help JCR leaders develop their programs.

Corporal Ella Archie instructing Junior Canadian Rangers on how to make friendship bracelets in 2019 at the Whitehorse Cadet Camp. Photo: Ranger Harry Kern

Junior Canadian Rangers is a program for youth aged 12 to 18 in remote communities across Canada that is community-sponsored in partnership with the Department of National Defence. The news release states Archie is “an indispensable leader and mentor” to JCRs and their leaders in the North.

“Receiving this award means a lot to me and I love looking after the JCR program,” Archie said on being appointed a member of the order.

“I couldn’t have done it without the great ranger instructors I worked with throughout the years, or also my fellow rangers and JCRs across Canada.”

The Order of Military Merit, founded in 1972, “recognizes distinctive merit and exceptional excellence displayed by regular and reserve members of the Canadian Forces.”

Governor General Mary Simon will present Archie with the medal at Rideau Hall in Ottawa during a formal ceremony at a later date.