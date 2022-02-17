Behchokǫ̀ elementary school to be closed Thursday morning

Elizabeth Mackenzie Elementary School in Behchokǫ̀ will be closed Thursday morning due to “ongoing water issues,” according to the school’s principal John Gouthro.

Guthro told Cabin Radio the school is affected by a frozen pipe that is limiting water so the school is being temporarily closed for sanitary reasons.

In an email, Gouthro said the school hopes to have the problem fixed in time for students to attend class starting at 1pm.

An update will be made to the school’s Facebook page tomorrow morning.

“This water issue has been very frustrating for us,” a post on the school’s Facebook page reads. “We are hoping that it will be fixed once and for all before lunchtime tomorrow.”

Guthro said the water issue at the school is unrelated to water issues in Edzo. Residents in Edzo have been experiencing ongoing water issues due to ageing infrastructure.