RCMP say they have arrested two people in relation to break and enters at the Hungry Wolf restaurant in downtown Yellowknife.

The establishment reported two break-ins within 24 hours this week. In both instances, owner Reg Drummond told Cabin Radio glass was broken and bottles of alcohol were stolen. He said the ATM in the lobby was also damaged.

In a news release on Thursday night, police said they had arrested two youth in connection with the incidents and that criminal charges were pending.

RCMP said the break-ins at the restaurant do not appear to be related to an earlier break and enter at ReLeaf NT on February 1. The business shares a main entrance and foyer with Hungry Wolf.

In that case, police said “miscellaneous items” were suspected to have been taken from ReLeaf NT. While Hungry Wolf wasn’t broken into, it still had to remain closed for the day to replace doors and clean up shattered glass.