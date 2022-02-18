City seeks input on arts and culture master plan

The City of Yellowknife says it plans to develop an arts and culture master plan and wants to hear from residents.

The city announced the plan in a news release on Thursday, which it said will help identify priorities and challenges, and provide direction when it comes to arts and culture in Yellowknife. The city is working with consulting firm Nordicity on the plan.

As a first step, the city is inviting Yellowknife residents to complete an online survey so it can better understand wants, needs and opportunities related to arts and culture. The survey will close on March 7.

Once complete, Nordicity will analyze the results and combined responses may be made public.

The city currently offers virtual tours of public art in Yellowknife online and has a collection containing works from 35 artists. It developed a public art policy in 2016 to guide the acquisition and placement of public art on municipal property.

The territorial government released its 10-year arts and culture strategy in September. Priorities include supporting opportunities for artists to engage with children, improving access to funding, and increasing spaces to create, exhibit and sell art.

Artists have said that plan needs to be supported by action and funding to be effective.

While there are commercial art galleries in Yellowknife, and a mobile art gallery operated by the Yellowknife Artist-Run Community Centre, there is currently no formal art gallery in the NWT, something that has long been a concern for many artists.