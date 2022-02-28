Tenant who abandoned carcass in YK home told to pay $3K

A tenant who left a carcass to rot inside a Yellowknife rental unit must pay more than $3,000 to cover the cost of cleaning up and repairing other damage.

The Yellowknife Housing Authority, which administers some of the city’s public housing, took the individual to a hearing before NWT rental officer Adelle Guigon last month.

Neither the individual nor the building are named in the written summary of Guigon’s decision that the tenant must pay nearly $3,400, of which $1,625 is covered by a security deposit. (Full names of parties involved are rarely given in NWT rental office rulings.)

The individual had stopped living at the premises some time before mid-November last year, according to the rental office. By the time the housing authority realized the premises had been abandoned and conducted an inspection, in December, electricity to the unit had been cut off.

“The respondent had left an unwrapped animal carcass in the fridge’s freezer. When the electricity services were discontinued the carcass thawed and went bad, and the odours and juices seeped into and out of the fridge,” Guigon wrote.

The rental officer decided cleaning costs of $425 were owed, alongside more than $1,000 to dispose of and replace the fridge after “efforts to remove the odour of rotting meat … were unsuccessful.”

A further $1,100 must be paid to cover the removal of other items and garbage, Guigon decided, with several hundred dollars also allocated for other minor repairs.

After the security deposit is taken into account, the tenant must now pay the remaining $1,756.45.

Hay River tenant avoids eviction

In a separate January decision, rental officer Janice Laycock ruled a tenant in Hay River could not yet be evicted despite police reportedly being summoned to the property more than 30 times in an 18-month span.

The Hay River Housing Authority told the rental office the tenant in question, who again was not identified, “had repeatedly disturbed other tenants.”

The authority said RCMP “reported that they had been called to the respondent’s residence 37 times between the beginning of the respondent’s tenancy in March 2020 and November 1, 2021.”

Also presented as evidence were complaints from other tenants about all-night parties, claims that a guest in the unit had been selling drugs, and an October complaint from police that the tenant was “harbouring a person with an outstanding warrant” and would not let RCMP enter the unit.

Laycock said some of the complaints presented were not sufficiently detailed for a ruling to be made.

“The respondent testified when they are drinking they have caused disturbances, but they are trying to stop drinking and plan to seek help,” Laycock wrote.

“Based on the evidence and testimony I am convinced the respondent is responsible for disturbing other tenants or the landlord. However, I do not feel that termination and eviction are justified at this time.

“The respondent has not caused a disturbance in at least three months and seems to be prepared to comply with their obligation to not disturb other tenants’ quiet enjoyment of the rental premises or residential complex.”

The tenant was instead ordered to pay around $350 in rental arrears and $300 to cover the cost of damage repair work.