Yellowknife’s Snowcastle prepares to open at noon on Tuesday

The Snowcastle will open in a ceremony to be held on Yellowknife Bay from noon on Tuesday, March 1.

The castle of ice and snow, a centrepiece of the annual Snowkings’ Winter Festival, has endured several years of disruption – first by climate change and then by Covid-19.

Organizers will hope for a trouble-free 2022 edition of the festival, running from March 1 until March 27.

Admission on the opening day is free, which the festival attributes to donations from Yellowknife MLAs. From March 2 onward, admission is $10 for adults with lower prices for kids and families, with season passes also available.

There’s a schedule of events on the festival website. The castle is open from noon until 5pm from Tuesday to Sunday each week, with an evening session from 7pm till 10pm on Saturdays.

“Masking is not mandatory but highly recommended,” organizers stated.