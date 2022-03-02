How Yellowknife plans to spend $1.2M in homelessness funding

Yellowknife city councillors have approved plans to spend more than $1.2 million in federal funds targeted at reducing and preventing homelessness.

The city is receiving $1,202,270 from the federal Reaching Home initiative for 2022-23. Of that, $168,317 will go toward administrative costs such as staffing, leaving just over $1 million for program costs.

City councillors voted on Monday to spend that money as follows:

Housing First for youth – $17,500

Housing first for families – $350,000

Housing first for adults – $336,953

Prevention and shelter diversion – $73,000

Indigenous case management – $99,000

Mayor Rebecca Alty said the city will issue requests for proposals for those programs.

Councillor Shauna Morgan, who chairs the city’s community advisory board on homelessness, said the city expects to receive more federal homelessness funding this year, though the exact amount remains unclear.

Once that is confirmed, Morgan said the advisory board will discuss how to allocate the additional funds.

For example, the City of Yellowknife has a five-year funding agreement with Employment and Social Development Canada through which it receives money to address homelessness.

Under that agreement, the city received $1,216,770 in 2019-20 and $1,206,770 in both 2020-21 and 2021-22.