Fort Providence and Jean Marie River receive Northwestel upgrade

Northwestel says its internet service in Fort Providence and Jean Marie River has been upgraded to include unlimited data plans and speeds up to 16 times faster than previously available.

The Dehcho communities now have access to download speeds of up to 250 mbps, the company said in a Tuesday news release, equivalent to those available in Yellowknife.

Northwestel said the price charged for that service would “match those available in major northern centres.”

The announcement follows the rollout of similar upgrades in Behchokǫ̀ and Fort Liard earlier this year.