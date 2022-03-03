Assault at home outside Dettah leaves man ‘seriously injured’

RCMP say a man faces assault charges after a 52-year-old was left “seriously injured” in an attack at a home on the Dettah access road.

In a news release on Thursday, police said 42-year-old Andrew Lafferty, a Dettah resident, had been charged with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

RCMP said Lafferty was due in court on Thursday. The charges against him have not yet been tested in court and he is assumed innocent until proven guilty.

According to police, Lafferty was arrested at the property in question on Wednesday after officers were called and found the 52-year-old, whose name was not made public, suffering from unspecified “serious injuries.”

The man was subsequently medevaced to Edmonton for treatment.

Police said their investigation is continuing.