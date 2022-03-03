Taxis targeted as thefts from Yellowknife vehicles increase

Police in Yellowknife say five thefts from taxis were reported in the space of three days earlier this week.

The taxi-specific incidents are part of a broader increase in vehicle-related thefts and damage in recent weeks, RCMP said in a Thursday news release, encouraging residents to report any suspicious activity.

The five thefts from taxis occurred between February 27 and March 1 “in different parts of the city,” police said, adding a number of items were stolen and “substantial damage was caused to some of the vehicles to gain entry.”

Despite that, most thefts rely on unlocked vehicles, police said, urging residents to close and lock their vehicles, park in well-lit areas, remove all valuables from vehicles, and leave nothing on display inside.

If you have information about the recent thefts or video footage – for example, from doorbell cameras – of any suspects, RCMP ask you to contact the Yellowknife detachment at (867) 669-1111 or provide an anonymous tip.