Fort Smith remains on lockdown, town says armed people still at large

The NWT community of Fort Smith remains under an order to shelter in place as the town mourns a death and police attempt to subdue an armed suspect.

The Town of Fort Smith said at 7pm there were still “people at large in the community that are considered armed and dangerous,” asking residents to avoid the area of Calder Avenue, Field Street, and Wilderness Road.

“RCMP teams are in town working to resolve the situation,” the town said in an emergency message sent by phone and text.

Field Street had been partly blocked off for much of the day. Chief David Poitras of the Salt River First Nation said on Facebook police believed one or more suspects to be inside a house on that street.

“They are currently waiting for reinforcement to hopefully bring the current situation to an end,” Chief Poitras wrote at 2pm.

There has been no formal update from RCMP since shortly after 10:30am, when police first ordered residents to take cover and said an “armed and dangerous” suspect was at large.

RCMP said a white 2019 Ford Explorer bearing a Government of the Northwest Territories logo was considered a suspect vehicle.

Residents described police in tactical gear closing down Field Street as the town’s health centre, schools, college, and stores shut their doors and people sought shelter.

“Fort Smith RCMP responded to a number of firearms-related complaints,” a Friday morning police statement read.

“At this time, one person has been confirmed deceased. A number of RCMP resources have been engaged and are en route to the community.

“The suspect is considered armed and dangerous.”

The identity of the deceased was not provided, nor were the circumstances in which they had passed away made clear. No suspects involved have been publicly identified.

In the NWT legislature, Thebacha MLA Frieda Martselos – who represents Fort Smith – made comments that appeared to reference incidents in the community.

Martselos said: “I just want to let my community know that I’m very sorry about the chaos that happened in Fort Smith last night. I’ll be home tonight and I’ll deal with it.”

“The GNWT is paying close attention to the situation unfolding in Fort Smith,” Premier Caroline Cochrane said in a brief statement.

“The RCMP is doing everything it can to manage the situation and ensure public safety is maintained. My heart goes out to the community of Fort Smith and the family and friends of the deceased.”

Residents can sign up for emergency alerts from the town on its website.

