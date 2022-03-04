One person dead as search for armed suspect shuts down Fort Smith

The NWT community of Fort Smith came to a standstill on Friday as RCMP warned an “armed and dangerous” suspect was at large and one person had died.

Residents were told to shelter in place shortly after 10:30am as police tried to find a suspect vehicle, identified as a white 2019 Ford Explorer with a Government of the Northwest Territories logo on its side.

As of 2:30pm, a suspect was understood to be located in a house on Fort Smith’s Field Street. A section of the road had been cordoned off. By 4pm, RCMP had provided no further update.

Chief David Poitras of the Salt River First Nation – posting to Facebook – wrote: “RCMP believe they have the suspect located in a house on Field. They are currently waiting for reinforcement to hopefully bring the current situation to an end.”

An emergency alert regarding the incident, sent at around 2pm, told residents the shelter-in-place order remains in effect into the afternoon. (You can sign up for emergency alerts from the town on its website.)

Residents described police in tactical gear closing down Field Street as the town’s health centre, schools, college, and stores shut their doors and people sought shelter.

“Fort Smith RCMP responded to a number of firearms-related complaints,” a Friday morning police statement read.

“At this time, one person has been confirmed deceased. A number of RCMP resources have been engaged and are en route to the community.

“The suspect is considered armed and dangerous.”

The identity of the deceased was not provided, nor were the circumstances in which they had passed away made clear. No suspects involved have been publicly identified.

In the NWT legislature, Thebacha MLA Frieda Martselos – who represents Fort Smith – made comments that appeared to reference incidents in the community.

Martselos said: “I just want to let my community know that I’m very sorry about the chaos that happened in Fort Smith last night. I’ll be home tonight and I’ll deal with it.”

“The GNWT is paying close attention to the situation unfolding in Fort Smith,” Premier Caroline Cochrane said in a brief statement.

“The RCMP is doing everything it can to manage the situation and ensure public safety is maintained. My heart goes out to the community of Fort Smith and the family and friends of the deceased.”

More follows.