One person dead, Fort Smith residents told to shelter in place

Fort Smith residents are being told to shelter in place as police try to apprehend a suspect considered armed and dangerous. RCMP say one person has passed away.

Police said a suspect vehicle has been identified: a white 2019 Ford Explorer with a Government of the Northwest Territories logo on its side. Anyone who sees that vehicle is asked to call 9-1-1.

In a short statement at 10:45am on Friday, RCMP said they were responding “to a number of firearms complaints” in Fort Smith and “one person has been confirmed deceased.”

“A number of RCMP resources have been engaged and are en route to the community,” police added.

No further information was immediately available. The identity of the deceased was not provided, nor were the circumstances in which they had passed away made clear. No suspects involved have been publicly identified.

In the NWT legislature, Thebacha MLA Frieda Martselos – who represents Fort Smith – made comments that appeared to reference incidents in the community.

Martselos said: “I just want to let my community know that I’m very sorry about the chaos that happened in Fort Smith last night. I’ll be home tonight and I’ll deal with it.”

Shortly after police warned residents to seek cover, the town’s liquor store, Northern store, and Kaeser’s general store were among establishments announcing they would close until further notice. Aurora College’s Fort Smith campus locked down with students and staff told to shelter in place.

“The GNWT is paying close attention to the situation unfolding in Fort Smith,” Premier Caroline Cochrane said in a brief statement.

“The RCMP is doing everything it can to manage the situation and ensure public safety is maintained. My heart goes out to the community of Fort Smith and the family and friends of the deceased.”

More follows.