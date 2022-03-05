Fort Smith lifts shelter-in-place requirement over armed suspects

Fort Smith residents need no longer shelter in place, the town said on Saturday morning. There was otherwise no update regarding the pursuit of one or more “armed and dangerous” suspects.

Authorities involved in managing the emergency have not yet stated definitively how many suspects are sought. A police operation began on Friday after multiple reports of gunfire and confirmation that one person was dead.

By 8:45am on Saturday, no developments had been confirmed since a late-Friday promise from the Town of Fort Smith that RCMP would continue to patrol the community overnight. The town had, however, advised residents the shelter-in-place requirement was now lifted.

“Please remain cautious and report any suspicious activity,” the town told residents.

Shortly after 11pm on Friday, police said reinforcements from elsewhere in the NWT had arrived.

Without providing further detail regarding the exact status of their operation, police said: “Additional NWT RCMP resources have been deployed to the community and will remain in place until this investigation is concluded.”

There is so far no news of the white Ford Explorer sought by police on Friday. The suspect or suspects involved have not been publicly identified, nor has the person who passed away in what police termed a “suspicious death.”

A further update from police is expected by Saturday late morning.

Fort Smith spent much of Friday in a form of lockdown, with stores, schools and health facilities closing their doors as residents were urged to shelter in place. Much of Field Street was blocked off and residents were told to avoid the area.

More follows.