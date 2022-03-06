RCMP confirm Drea McAllister, 17, is Fort Smith suspect

RCMP on Sunday named Drea McAllister, a Fort Smith 17-year-old, as the individual at the centre of what is now a three-day police operation in the town.

In a news release shortly after 10am, police said McAllister is a suspect “in a series of break-and-enters” beginning on Friday, in which a vehicle and “multiple long-barrel firearms” were stolen from two locations.

He was already wanted on two charges – assault with a weapon and a probation breach – related to an earlier incident at the end of February.

Police did not immediately link McAllister to the suspicious death of a person that took place early on Friday but said that investigation was continuing.

Yellowknife-based lawyer Tú Pham, who has been representing McAllister in other matters, asked Cabin Radio to print a message for McAllister: “Drea, please call your lawyer Tú Pham at (867) 688-0320. I can help you.”

McAllister had been widely identified among Fort Smith residents as the focus of the police operation, even before RCMP confirmed that information on Sunday.

Police said they were now identifying McAllister, who is a minor, as a matter of public safety given their suspicion that he has stolen firearms.

“After a consideration of all the investigations we’re engaged in, and RCMP knowing of McAllister [being] a suspect in a break-and-enter where firearms were taken, we believed in the interest of public safety – and his own safety – we would release his name and picture to the public, in hopes we can generate tips about where he may be,” Insp Barry LaRocque told Cabin Radio on Sunday.

McAllister “has access to weapons and is believed to be dangerous,” RCMP said in their news release. “Anyone having information on his whereabouts is asked to immediately contact the Fort Smith RCMP and not to engage with him directly.”

RCMP spent much of Friday on Fort Smith’s Field Street, where a stolen Government of the Northwest Territories Ford Explorer turned up, but a stakeout of a property on that street ultimately did not reveal McAllister within. There was little confirmed progress in the investigation on Saturday.

The full RCMP handout image of Drea McAllister.

McAllister’s whereabouts now appear to be unknown. On Sunday, police suggested they believe some residents may know where the 17-year-old is.

“We certainly are considering that he may have assistance from people that are hiding or helping him,” said Insp LaRocque.

Unusually, RCMP ended their statement with the suggestion that a cash reward may be given for information that leads to an arrest. Fort Smith’s detachment can be reached at (867) 872-1111 or tips can be provided anonymously online.

LaRocque said residents would be unlikely to notice much shift in the operation on Sunday – for example, checkpoints remain off the table for now – but that may change if fresh information comes in.

“I don’t think there will be any significant change, depending on the tips we receive from the public,” he told Cabin Radio.

“We do have police resources in place to engage in whatever operation may be necessary.”