Police ask for help after break-in at Hay River restaurant

RCMP in Hay River have appealed for the public’s help in tracking down individuals who broke into the town’s Woodland Wok and Grill restaurant.

Police said they were called to the businesses on Monday after staff discovered someone had forced their way in overnight, stealing “an undisclosed amount of liquor” from the premises.

In a news release, RCMP said their investigation was ongoing but they needed public tips to help identify the suspects.

No photos or any other identifying information are so far available.

Police asked anyone with information that could help officers identify the suspects to call Hay River’s detachment at (867) 874-1111 or leave a tip anonymously online.